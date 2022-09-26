Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Finding the right sustainability reporting framework for your organisation

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sept 26)
Finding the right sustainability reporting framework for your organisation (featuring Ms Helen Brand, chief executive, ACCA)
Better than cash, less risk than equities, what are your investor options? (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, financial services manager, Phillip Securities)
How the Singapore Paddle Club is raising awareness for ocean conservation (featuring Mr Ng Daojia, President of Singapore Paddle Club)
Turning ocean plastics into fuel (featuring Ms Mathilda D’Silva, founder and chief executive, Ocean Purpose Project)
How to address Quiet Quitting among multi-generational workforces? (featuring Ms Carrie Tan, selfwork and transformation coach from Lightbearers and a Member of Parliament)
Picturehouse redefining the local movie experience (featuring Mr Prashant Somosundram, general manager, The Projector)