Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Examining the jobs transformation map for Singapore’s hotel industry

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 5)
Launch of Jobs Transformation Map for Singapore’s hotel industry (featuring Mr Chris Teo, 2nd vice-president of Singapore Hotel Association and chair of the Hotel Human Capital Advisory Committee)
Remote hiring and distributed workforce strategies: Will these trends continue with Asia-Pacific companies? (featuring Mr Christopher McNamara, chief revenue officer, Remote)
How often should we wash that pair of favourite Levi’s jeans? (featuring Mr Jeff Hogue, chief sustainability office, Levi Strauss & Co)
Listed Companies climate goals may be on the rise but so are emissions (featuring Mr Sylvain Vanston, executive director, Climate Change Investment Research, MSCI)
“Doubt: A Parable” (featuring actress Neo Swee Lin and director Timothy Koh)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx