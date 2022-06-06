Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Enhancing Singapore’s geospatial capabilities and solutions

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (6 June)
Enhancing Singapore’s geospatial capabilities and solutions (featuring Mr Colin Low, chief executive, Singapore Land Authority)
How are companies investing in the future of office space? (featuring Mr Shobhit Choubey, head of experience consulting, Asia-Pacific, CBRE)
A fine dining restaurant where vegetables take centre stage (featuring Mr Anant Tyagi, co-owner, JAG)
How real is the $0 commission fee on trading platforms? (featuring Mr Gavin Chia, managing director, Futu Singapore)
Could you buy an open-plan HDB in the future & what to expect from May's BTO launch? (featuring Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research & consultancy, ERA Real Estate)
Coding for dollars (featuring Mr Kai Yuan Neo, founder & chief executive, Rocket Academy)