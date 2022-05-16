Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Tips on getting more out of CPF Life

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 16)
Dos and don'ts as a business leader of a global industry company (featuring Mr Yagen Moshe, global chief executive, Shamir)
CPF Life - what are your choices? (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)
History made as Sago House launches NFT cocktail collection (featuring Mr Jay Gray, co-owner, Sago House)
Low-code, no-code platform is the next digital revolution (featuring Mr Suresh Sambandam, chief executive, Kissflow)
Why sustainability matters in the fashion industry (featuring Mr Nuholt Huisamen, managing director & senior vice-president, Levi Strauss)
The Singapore Heritage Festival and 120 events around the island (featuring Mr David Chew, director, Singapore Heritage Festival)