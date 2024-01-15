Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Does the first week market slump set the tone for the rest of 2024?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (15 Jan 2024)
Is there scope for space tourism in Singapore? (featuring Mr Simon Gwozdz, founder & chief executive, Equatorial Space Systems)
How Crimson Education Co-founder Jaime Beaton built a billion-dollar company (featuring Mr Jaime Beaton, co-founder, Crimson Education)
Does the first week market slump set the tone for the rest of the year? (featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading, Maybank Securities)
What New Year’s resolutions are Singaporeans making in 2024? (featuring Mr Jo Ling Sun, senior trends analyst, GWI)
How a Singapore-based social movement supports entrepreneurs, SMEs (Mr Gary Hong and Ms Yvonne Siow, co-founders, PlayPan)
Social mentoring platform facilitates pairings tailored to individual career goals (featuring Mr Sam Neo, founder, Stories of Asia)
