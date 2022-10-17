Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Cloud technology’s role in today’s global economy

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 17)

The integral role of cloud technology in today’s global economy (featuring Mr Ravi Naik, chief information officer and executive vice-president, Storage Services, Seagate Technology)

Do owners need pet insurance? (featuring Ms Pamela Chong, associate manager, Legacy FA)

An unpretentious hospitable haven of futuristic nostalgia (featuring Mr Peter Chua, co-owner at Night Hawk)

Tackling plastic waste with finance (featuring Dr.Thomas Hohne-Sparborth, head of sustainability research, Lombard Odier Group)

The making of Singapore’s first metaverse wedding (featuring Mr George Wong, head of growth, Sandbox Singapore and Ms Loretta Chen, co-founder, Smobler Studios)

