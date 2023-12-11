Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Can Manulife US REIT be saved?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 11)
Are international institutions still needed today? (featuring Dr Lincoln Mitchell, lecturer, School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University)
Can Manulife US REIT be saved? (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor)
What should we expect after November’s remarkable rally? (featuring Ms Audrey Goh, head of asset allocation & thematic strategy, Standard Chartered)
Connecting nations - exclusive insight into Kazakhstan (featuring His Excellency, Askar Kuttykadam, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand)
Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) promoting access to actors with different physical and emotional abilities (featuring Ms Seren Chen, engagement officer in Learning & Engagement, SRT and Mr Issac Lim, Member of Inclusive Young Company)
Property veteran’s market outlook for 2024 (featuring Mr Nicholas Mak, Mogul.sg)
