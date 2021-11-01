Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Can corporate travel make a recovery?

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Bertrand Saillet, managing director of FCM Travel Asia, shares the importance of opening up borders to specific countries and the effectiveness of Singapore's VTL scheme.
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 1)

Can corporate travel make a recovery? (featuring Mr Bertrand Saillet, managing director, FCM Travel Asia)

Concept of rationality in investing (featuring Mr Steven Pinker, two-time Pulitzer Prize Winner)

Why I quit my job: IT industry to microbrewery (featuring Mr Greg Brown, head brewer, Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse)

Data protection in a safe and sustainable manner (featuring Mr Mohan Krishnan, vice- president & general manager, PointNext Services, Apac at HPE)

What you need to know about Web 3.0 (featuring Mr Pat Patel, general manager, Elevandi & Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore)

How is the North-east community development council planning to create an ‘uplift’ in community? (featuring Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor, North-east district, Member of Parliament for the Tampines Group Representative Constituency & adviser to the Tampines Changkat Grassroots Organisations)

