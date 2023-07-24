Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are US stocks still an attractive option for Singaporeans?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 24)
Are US stocks still an attractive option for Singaporeans? (featuring Mr Jonathan Woo, senior research analyst from Phillip Securities Research)
“Embrace failures, embrace differences” (featuring Mr Lawrence Wen, chief executive, Food Panda Singapore)
3 Singapore REITs to watch (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor)
Connection and a cuppa, becoming a Gen Z boss (featuring Mr Alfred Ng, business studies graduate, Ngee Ann Polytechnic & co-founder, Coffee Connects )
National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre making a difference across Singapore (featuring Ms Juliana Chan, Wildtype Media Group and Mr Tony Soh, Chief executive, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and Mr Goh Theng Kiat, chief customer officer, Prudential Assurance Singapore.)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx