Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are banks struggling with low profitability?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 19)
Are banks struggling with low profitability, poor growth prospects? (featuring Mr Joydeep Sengupta, senior partner, McKinsey & Company)
The blueprint you need to build a recession-resistant portfolio (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, head of content & investment lead for ProsperUs, CGS-CIMB Securities)
After a successful decade, a new saffron flower blooms at Altro Zafferano (featuring head chef, Andrea De Paola, Altro Zafferano)
Is a global economic slowdown looming? (featuring Mr Omar Slim, managing director and portfolio manager of fixed income, PineBridge Investments, Singapore)
Cultured Japanese quail crafted in Australia to debut in Singapore in 2023 (featuring Mr George Peppou, co-founder, Vow)
Insurtech bolttech pushing the boundries of the insurance industry (featuring Mr Rob Schimek, chief executive, bolttech)