Weekly Money FM Podcasts: 5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis

Money FM Podcasts (April 12)
Trust in Singapore's key institutions rose in 2020 (featuring Mr John Kerr, chief executive, Edelman Singapore)
5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis (featuring Mr Derick Tan, founder and chief executive, Timing and You)
Masagos Zulkifli: Support for Singaporeans economically impacted by Covid-19 (special interview with Minister for Social and Family Development and 2nd Minister for Health, Mr Masagos Zulkifli)
Serving Singapore’s robust startup ecosystem (featuring Mr Daniel Lin, co-founder & chief executive, FundedHere)
Rafik Mansour: Celebrating 55 Years of U.S.-Singapore Diplomatic Relations (special interview with Chargé d'Affaires Rafik Mansour, Chief of Mission U.S. Embassy Singapore)
