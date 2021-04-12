Weekly Money FM Podcasts: 5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis

Money FM Podcasts (April 12)

Trust in Singapore's key institutions rose in 2020 (featuring Mr John Kerr, chief executive, Edelman Singapore)

5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis (featuring Mr Derick Tan, founder and chief executive, Timing and You)

Masagos Zulkifli: Support for Singaporeans economically impacted by Covid-19 (special interview with Minister for Social and Family Development and 2nd Minister for Health, Mr Masagos Zulkifli)

Serving Singapore’s robust startup ecosystem (featuring Mr Daniel Lin, co-founder & chief executive, FundedHere)

Rafik Mansour: Celebrating 55 Years of U.S.-Singapore Diplomatic Relations (special interview with Chargé d'Affaires Rafik Mansour, Chief of Mission U.S. Embassy Singapore)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx