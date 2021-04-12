Weekly Money FM Podcasts: 5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Michelle Martin and Derick Tan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timing and You, examine 5 stocks with cyclical analysis.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Money FM Podcasts (April 12)

Trust in Singapore's key institutions rose in 2020 (featuring Mr John Kerr, chief executive, Edelman Singapore)

5 stocks analysed by a market historian and investor steeped in cycle analysis (featuring Mr Derick Tan, founder and chief executive, Timing and You)

Masagos Zulkifli: Support for Singaporeans economically impacted by Covid-19 (special interview with Minister for Social and Family Development and 2nd Minister for Health, Mr Masagos Zulkifli)

Serving Singapore’s robust startup ecosystem (featuring Mr Daniel Lin, co-founder & chief executive, FundedHere)

Rafik Mansour: Celebrating 55 Years of U.S.-Singapore Diplomatic Relations (special interview with Chargé d'Affaires Rafik Mansour, Chief of Mission U.S. Embassy Singapore)

Topics: 