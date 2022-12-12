Weekly Money FM Podcasts: 3 lessons to prosper financially in 2023

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 9)
Trends in coding, must have skills and coding languages to succeed in the highly competitive technology domain (featuring Mr Thomas Dohmke, chief executive, GitHub)
2022 reflection - 3 lessons that will help you prosper both financially and in your personal life in 2023 (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)
Sustainable Christmas market raises record amount for charity (featuring Ms Eunice Yeo, founder, Peace of Art)
More screening needed for prostate cancer (featuring Associate Professor Ravindran Kanesvaran, deputy head & senior consultant, Division of Medical Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore)
Major Apac markets weather inflation, rising interest rates (featuring Mr John Howald, executive director & head of international capital, Capital Markets & Investment Services Asia Pacific, Colliers)
Singapore Biennale 2022 Unveils Artworks from Singapore, the Region, and the World (featuring Ms June Yap, co-artistic director, SB2022)