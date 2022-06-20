Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Insolvency's role in good and bad times

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Why insolvency is not a dirty word, the role it plays in both good and bad times (featuring Mr Sim Kwan Kiat, head, restructuring & insolvency, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP)

Singapore ranks as the 13th-most expensive city worldwide (featuring Mr Lee Quane, regional director, Asia, ECA International)

How a sip of Sazerac inspired me to be a bartender (featuring Mr Jesse Vida, former head bartender, Atlas)

Minimally invasive treatments for leaky heart valves (featuring Associate Professor Jack Tan, head & senior consultant at the Department of Cardiology at National Heart Centre Singapore)

Is the metaverse marketing’s next big thing? (featuring Mr Benjamin Soubies, managing director, Apac & Japan, Talkwalker)

Life of a Singaporean football legend (featuring Mr Fandi Ahmad, Singapore's legendary footballer & coach & Durga Poonambalam, author of the book Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top