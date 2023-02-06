Weekly Money FM Podcast: Expected goodies of Budget 2023

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 6)
Budget 2023 goodies to expect (featuring Ms Annie Koh, professor emeritus of finance (practice), Singapore Management University)
Key property trends in 2023 (featuring Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA Realty Network)
2022 the strongest year for gold demand in a decade (featuring Mr Andrew Naylor, regional chief executive (ex-China) & public policy, World Gold Council)
How to spot ‘quiet hiring’ and take advantage of your career (featuring Mr Adrian Choo, chief executive and founder, Career Agility International)
Beautiful Places, Fort Canning Heritage Gallery (featuring Glenn van Zutphen and Neil Humphreys)