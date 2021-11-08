Weekly Money FM Podcast: Assessing S-Reits in a cautiously optimistic environment

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 8)
Assessing S-Reits in a cautiously optimistic environment (featuring Mr Tam Ging Wien, co-founder, REITScreener.com & ProButterfly.com)
Battery revolution for cleaner, quieter construction sites (featuring Mr Brandon Ng, co-founder & chief executive, Ampd Energy)
From making ice cream to being a single malt ambassador (featuring Mr Brett Bayly, South-east Asia's single malt ambassador, William Grant & Sons)
Pandemic traveling with peace of mind (featuring Mr Kelvin Lim, chief executive, HL Assurance)
Could Facebook’s Meta hold the answer to the next hot crypto? (featuring Ms Joanna Ossinger, markets editor, Bloomberg)
Gardening during the pandemic (featuring Mr Dennis Lim, coordinating director, festivals, events & exhibitions and visitor management & security, Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks Board)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx