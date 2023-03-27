WealthBT Podcast: Women and investing - busting pesky myths

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly The Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Is there a gender approach to financial planning? Isn’t it the case that the sensible approach really is gender neutral? Evy Wee, head of financial planning at DBS shares her thoughts with Genevieve Cua.
Highlights (click/tap above):
04:37 Relying on spouse
06:38 Gaining confidence: foundation knowledge
09:57 Overcoming fear and taking measured risk
15:34 Planning for single women
18:05 Recession proofing your investments and financial plan
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Evy Wee, head of financial planning, DBS
Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
—
Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP
Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod