WealthBT Podcast: Women and investing - busting pesky myths

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly The Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Is there a gender approach to financial planning? Isn’t it the case that the sensible approach really is gender neutral? Evy Wee, head of financial planning at DBS shares her thoughts with Genevieve Cua.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

04:37 Relying on spouse 

06:38 Gaining confidence: foundation knowledge

09:57 Overcoming fear and taking measured risk

15:34 Planning for single women

18:05 Recession proofing your investments and financial plan

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Evy Wee, head of financial planning, DBS

Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

