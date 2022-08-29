WealthBT Podcast: Opportunities in higher interest rate environment

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
For the risk averse, looking for opportunities in this high interest rate environment isn’t as difficult as it seems. Genevieve tells us where you can park your spare cash that won’t increase your stress levels.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:30 Impact of higher interest rates on assets
4:07 Lower risk options as rates trend up: CPF and CPF Life
6:07 Consider the Singapore Savings Bond
8:14 Fixed deposits now more attractive
9:59 Cash-plus funds, but look into funds’ holdings
11:04 Bonds’ place in portfolios; and PE bonds
15:14 Insurance endowments
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
