WealthBT Podcast: Market impacts of scarcity and how to position yourself

Amid market volatility, it helps to distinguish between market noise and major trends. Scarcity of resources, labour and trust is already evident and will continue to drive markets. What are the impacts over the long run and how you can position your portfolio?
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights:
01:00 Why long run matters
05:17 Track record of forecasts
06:38 Overarching themes
09:20 Major asset class expectations and drivers
11:34 Implications of most important themes
13:30 How to position yourself
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Dong Chen, head of Asia Macroeconomic Research for Pictet Wealth Management
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
More about:
Pictet Wealth Management
https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/wealth-management
Alternatives and private assets
https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/markets/alternatives
—
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
