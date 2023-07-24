WealthBT Podcast: Market impacts of scarcity and how to position yourself

SPONSORED

Amid market volatility, it helps to distinguish between market noise and major trends. Scarcity of resources, labour and trust is already evident and will continue to drive markets. What are the impacts over the long run and how you can position your portfolio?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.

Highlights: 

01:00 Why long run matters

05:17 Track record of forecasts

06:38 Overarching themes

09:20 Major asset class expectations and drivers

11:34 Implications of most important themes

13:30 How to position yourself

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Dong Chen, head of Asia Macroeconomic Research for Pictet Wealth Management

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

