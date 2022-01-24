WealthBT Podcast: Investment themes in 2022 and implications for your portfolio

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:24 Four key themes for 2022: Inflation rears its head in Singapore and in the US

03:46 Brace for higher interest rates and their implications for markets

07:01 Income theme remains resonant

08:54 Technology a big part of economies, business and market indexes

11:21 Implications for your portfolio

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

Follow Wealth BT podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP

Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP

Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO

Website: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts