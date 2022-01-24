WealthBT Podcast: Investment themes in 2022 and implications for your portfolio

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
In this tenth episode of WealthBT, Genevieve Cua talks about some of the investment themes in 2022 and how they might impact your portfolio.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:24 Four key themes for 2022: Inflation rears its head in Singapore and in the US
03:46 Brace for higher interest rates and their implications for markets
07:01 Income theme remains resonant
08:54 Technology a big part of economies, business and market indexes
11:21 Implications for your portfolio
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
