WealthBT Podcast: Investment guardrails for your portfolio

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
The pattern this year has been of hope and then a letdown. In this environment when it seems that everything is down at the same time, what can serve as investment guardrails for your portfolio?
Highlights:
0:55 The tug of war between hope and reality and why we need some investment guardrails
1:35 Cash as a guardrail. Attractive rates for fixed deposits plus capital preservation
3:54 Investing for income: dividends and bond coupons help to cushion portfolio decline
8:40 Alternative assets as a guardrail, but be prepared for illiquidity
10:26 Personal resilience as a guardrail: be vigilant for human biases
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
