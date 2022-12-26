WealthBT Podcast: Investment guardrails for your portfolio

Highlights:

0:55 The tug of war between hope and reality and why we need some investment guardrails

1:35 Cash as a guardrail. Attractive rates for fixed deposits plus capital preservation

3:54 Investing for income: dividends and bond coupons help to cushion portfolio decline

8:40 Alternative assets as a guardrail, but be prepared for illiquidity

10:26 Personal resilience as a guardrail: be vigilant for human biases

