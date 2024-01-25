WealthBT Podcast: Investing profitably in 2024

What is the outlook for interest rates and the impact on stocks and bonds? What is the outlook for Singapore and China? And is it time to exit fixed deposits and invest in what, exactly? Genevieve Cua interrogates Kelvin Tay from UBS Wealth Management.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:47 Impact of the Fed’s funds rate on stocks and bonds
04:42 Which elections will wield the biggest impact on markets?
07:12 Outlook for economy and asset growth
11:13 China’s outlook
15:15 Risks not adequately priced in markets
17:15 Most important asset allocation calls for 2024
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua
With Kelvin Tay, chief investment officer of UBS Wealth Management
