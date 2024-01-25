SPONSORED

WealthBT Podcast: Investing profitably in 2024

PHOTO: UBS
What is the outlook for interest rates and the impact on stocks and bonds? What is the outlook for Singapore and China? And is it time to exit fixed deposits and invest in what, exactly? Genevieve Cua interrogates Kelvin Tay from UBS Wealth Management.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

This episode is brought to you by UBS Wealth Management.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:47 Impact of the Fed’s funds rate on stocks and bonds 

04:42 Which elections will wield the biggest impact on markets? 

07:12 Outlook for economy and asset growth

11:13 China’s outlook

15:15 Risks not adequately priced in markets

17:15 Most important asset allocation calls for 2024

More about:

UBS Wealth Management

https://www.ubs.com/sg/en/wealth-management.html

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Kelvin Tay, chief investment officer of UBS Wealth Management

Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Howie Lim

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

