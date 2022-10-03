WealthBT Podcast: Impact investing: Making a difference with your capital

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
How is impact investing different from ESG investing and how much of a difference can your capital make? Genevieve speaks to Evelyn Yeo, head of Asia Investments from Pictet Wealth Management Asia.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:37 Differences between impact investments and ESG
5.35 A framework to measure impact
7:57 Spectrum of sustainable investments
9:57 Why private clients gravitate towards impact investments
13:32 Sustainable real estate
15:15 Factors to set risk/return expectations
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
More about:
Impact Investing
https://perspectives.group.pictet/sustainability/the-rise-of-impact-investing
ESG labelled bonds
https://perspectives.group.pictet/responsible-future/a-beginner-s-guide-to-esg-labelled-bonds
Philanthropic capital
https://perspectives.group.pictet/sustainability/better-together---aligning-investment-and-philanthropic-capital-
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
