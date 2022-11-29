WealthBT Podcast: How to achieve seamless wealth transfer

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Can transferring your wealth to the next generation really be easy? The issue of succession or wealth transfer requires a lot of thought and planning and wealth editor Genevieve Cua speaks to Angie Han, head of wealth planning for South Asia from Pictet Wealth Management for more insights.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:30 How much wealth involved in the intergenerational wealth transfer in Asia
03:10 Planning is required for wealth transfer: some considerations
06:15 How family offices help in wealth structuring and transfer
08:23 What a seamless wealth transfer means
10:03 A will alone may not suffice; role of trusts
11:50 Why 70% of intergenerational wealth transfers fail
14:45 How philanthropy helps to keep families engaged
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
More about:
Pictet Wealth Management Asia
Asian family offices multiplying
https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/asia-s-family-offices-multiply
Asian family offices’ challenges
https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/asian-families-on-a-steep-learnin…
Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP
Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod