WealthBT Podcast: How to achieve seamless wealth transfer

Find out how much planning goes into succession or wealth transfer from Ange Han, head of wealth planning at Pictet Wealth Management. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
54 sec ago

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Can transferring your wealth to the next generation really be easy? The issue of succession or wealth transfer requires a lot of thought and planning and wealth editor Genevieve Cua speaks to Angie Han, head of wealth planning for South Asia from Pictet Wealth Management for more insights.

This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:30 How much wealth involved in the intergenerational wealth transfer in Asia

03:10 Planning is required for wealth transfer: some considerations

06:15 How family offices help in wealth structuring and transfer

08:23 What a seamless wealth transfer means

10:03 A will alone may not suffice; role of trusts

11:50 Why 70% of intergenerational wealth transfers fail

14:45 How philanthropy helps to keep families engaged

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

More about:

Pictet Wealth Management Asia

https://asia.group.pictet/

Asian family offices multiplying

https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/asia-s-family-offices-multiply

Asian family offices’ challenges

https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/asian-families-on-a-steep-learnin…

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

