WealthBT Podcast: How can your investment make a positive difference to climate change?

WealthBT Ep 7: How can your investment make a positive difference to climate change?

13:51 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this seventh episode of WealthBT, brought to you by Prudential, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about how your investment can make a positive difference to climate change.

Highlights include:

1. Implications of climate change for Singapore and why the call to action is urgent (1.11)

2. COP26 and why countries’ net-zero targets have to be more aggressive (3.16)

3. Prudential plc’s commitment and Prudential customer survey: Customers want to play a part (5.01)

4. The need for private capital to help the net-zero transition (6.23)

5. Role and benefits of ESG in investments (7.52)

6. ESG is not an investment bubble but an investment discipline (11.00)

7. Impact investments: a way to channel your funds into causes that matter to you (11.31)

In the next episode on Nov 22 - brought to you by Prudential - Genevieve Cua will look at various ESG approaches.

More about:

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

