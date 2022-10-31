WealthBT Podcast: ESG investments: Hype or worth investing in?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Are your investments really helping to reduce carbon emissions and alleviating social issues? Genevieve Cua deep dives into ESG investing to find out.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:41 Two reasons for ESG funds’ underperformance
6:17 Should you avoid or exclude oil & gas companies?
7:27 What do ESG ratings really mean?
9:29 Do ESG funds deliver value?
10:34 Industry shake-out due to ESG fund labels
13:17 ESG as a process vs ESG as a product
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
