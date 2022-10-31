WealthBT Podcast: ESG investments: Hype or worth investing in?

How can you be sure your ESG investments are actually doing good? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua. 

Are your investments really helping to reduce carbon emissions and alleviating social issues? Genevieve Cua deep dives into ESG investing to find out.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

3:41 Two reasons for ESG funds’ underperformance

6:17 Should you avoid or exclude oil & gas companies?

7:27 What do ESG ratings really mean?

9:29 Do ESG funds deliver value?

10:34 Industry shake-out due to ESG fund labels

13:17 ESG as a process vs ESG as a product

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim 

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

