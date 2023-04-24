WealthBT Podcast: Cancer cover in Shield plans - Is it enough?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Riders have become a focal point of the changes in Integrated Shield plans, which from April must get in line with the Health Ministry’s cancer drug list. With riders, you can still get cover for drugs not on the list. But are you better off with the changes? Will premiums rise?
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:07 Cancer drug list recap
03:16 Shield base plan and rider changes
09:29 Are you better off?
11:53 Impact on rider premiums
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts
—
Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP
Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod