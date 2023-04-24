WealthBT Podcast: Cancer cover in Shield plans - Is it enough?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Riders have become a focal point of the changes in Integrated Shield plans, which from April must get in line with the Health Ministry’s cancer drug list. With riders, you can still get cover for drugs not on the list. But are you better off with the changes? Will premiums rise? 

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:07 Cancer drug list recap

03:16 Shield base plan and rider changes

09:29 Are you better off?

11:53 Impact on rider premiums

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts

