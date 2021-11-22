WealthBT Podcast: Approaches to sustainable investing: A primer

WealthBT Ep 8: Approaches to sustainable investing: A primer

15:11 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this eighth episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about the various investing approaches or strategies that today, fall under the sustainable label. This episode is brought to you by Prudential: https://www.prudential.com.sg/

Highlights of the conversation (click/tap above):

0:55 Reasons to invest sustainably: helping the climate crisis; mitigating risk; and aligning with personal values

3:06 Approaches as listed by the OECD and GSIA; Genevieve Cua breaks the approaches down one by one

7:06 Fourth approach - understanding thematic ESG that invests in trends or themes expected to drive markets and returns

9:16 Sixth - ESG integration, which is a systematic inclusion of ESG in portfolio construction

9:57 Seventh - engagement and shareholder action which harness shareholder power to drive companies towards sustainability

12:42 Prudential's head of ESG - El Lynn Yeoh - on how investors may evaluate ESG factors alongside their values; and setting risk and return expectations

Listen to the previous episode from Oct 25 - brought to you by Prudential - where Genevieve Cua looked at how your investment can make a positive difference to climate change.

More about:

Prudential's sustainability efforts - https://www.prudential.com.sg/sustainability-report

Wealth and protection needs - https://www.prudential.com.sg/pruvantageassure

