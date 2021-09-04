Weak US job data casts uncertainty on Fed's tapering timeline

NEW YORK • Stocks fell as traders assessed weak job data at a time when the United States Federal Reserve is considering a stimulus reduction.

Most groups in the S&P 500 retreated, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks. The Treasury yield curve steepened amid reduced bets that the Fed will start policy normalisation soon.

Non-farm payrolls rose 235,000 last month - trailing all forecasts - after an upwardly revised 1.05 million gain in July.

Employment in leisure and hospitality, which posted strong gains recently, was flat amid the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and persistent hiring challenges.

"The job report means slower economic growth, but also means the Fed is not going to tighten any time soon, and that should significantly limit any negative impact on markets," said Mr Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"I don't think it's going to change much for the Fed taper timeline," said Mr Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "The consensus is November, December... We have a number that was weak, but if we look below the surface, it's quite strong actually, because of wage growth."

The Fed has been buying US$120 billion (S$161 billion) in government-backed bonds each month to keep longer-term interest rates low and many types of borrowing cheap, bolstering lending and spending.

Officials are debating when and how to pare back those bond purchases, and investors are looking for an announcement about the planned start of the so-called taper at one of the Fed's coming meetings. But central bankers have tied their policy path closely to the labour market, suggesting that the economy has not yet achieved the "substantial further progress" they had hoped to see on the job front.

Officials, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, have signalled that although the economy has made adequate strides towards the central bank's inflation goal to justify a slowdown in bond buying, they would like to see continued job gains before they feel confident in removing support.

The Fed has other tools to support the economy, even after it begins to slow its bond purchases. The central bank's main policy interest rate, which guides short-term borrowing costs and affects consumer rates from mortgages to car loans, is at rock bottom and is likely to stay there for months or even years.

Slowing bond purchases will be the first step towards a more normal policy setting, and a sign that the Fed thinks the economy is making strong progress towards a full recovery.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES