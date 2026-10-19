Weak links start to show in AI borrowing

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The recent market moves could mean the companies will be forced to pay higher interest rates when they borrow again.

Trillions of dollars in borrowed money have powered the artificial intelligence boom. But now there is growing uncertainty around just how easily more money can be obtained – and how much of it will be paid back.

Those questions burst into the forefront last week when investors rapidly lost confidence in one debt-laden data centre company, CoreWeave.