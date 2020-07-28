Water-treatment firm gets letter on possible investment by N. American fund manager

Another potential suitor appears to have emerged for distressed water-treatment firm Hyflux.

The would-be investor is an unnamed North America-based fund manager with a "strong" track record of investing in infrastructure, technology and property globally, according to consulting firm The Spectrum Solutions Group.

Hyflux said on Sunday night that it received a letter from New York-based Spectrum - on behalf of the fund manager, its client - expressing desire to explore the possibility of investing in the firm.

Spectrum and the fund said they are looking to structure a deal to address the interests "of all major shareholders", including the holders of the perpetual securities and preference shares as well as the unsecured working group of banks.

It added that it believes the water-treatment firm is a good investment candidate.

This is "due to Hyflux's ability to provide strategic geographical exposure, brand value potential, and the expertise of (chief executive Olivia Lum) and the management team", according to the Spectrum letter.

The fund has received "definite interest" from several of its institutional investors, including two Canadian pension funds with extensive experience in similar large-scale infrastructure projects and a Swiss investment group with long-term investments in sustainability projects, Spectrum added.

The fund has deployed more than US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) in equity and focuses on value creation through optimising operations and collaborating closely with management.

Spectrum said it is experienced with cross-border deals, restructuring as well as corporate strategy development. Its transaction advisory group serves North American institutional investors and Chinese outbound investment funds.

Hyflux said it is considering the letter.

The firm's potential white knights include Middle Eastern utility firm Utico, Pison Investments and Singapore-incorporated Aqua Munda.

Utico submitted a legally binding term sheet for Hyflux last week with the same terms and conditions as those in last November's restructuring agreement, which had lapsed.

Pison is the investment vehicle of Indonesian magnate and PT Havilah chief executive Johnny Widjaja. In early July, Pison made a formal cash offer for the debts of Hyflux's bank lenders, note holders and other senior unsecured creditors.

Singapore-incorporated Unilegend Investments, acting on behalf of an unnamed client that focuses on clean energy and water, wrote to Hyflux this month expressing interest in a possible investment.

