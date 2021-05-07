Venture studios to help incubate ideas

The Corporate Venture Launchpad programme by the Economic Development Board's corporate venture building arm will support Singapore-based companies to create ventures from Singapore within six months.

It will involve appointed venture studios that will help to incubate new business ideas in a phased approach. One such studio is Rainmaking.

Ms Rachel Tan, 28, a venture architect at the studio, said corporations can partner Rainmaking to access funding and support from EDB New Ventures to build new businesses in Singapore.

"By leveraging assets or capabilities that corporations have, the studio will help build new companies that scale faster and more sustainably than they would on their own. This makes corporations better able to respond to strategic threats and unlock lucrative new opportunities."

Ms Tan noted that start-ups are drivers of growth and innovation. "You are able to achieve and learn so much at start-ups, partly because they are small and you are 'close to the action' all the time. Because of this, they offer countless pathways to fulfilment and success in the long run."

Start-ups also keep Singapore relevant on the world stage, she said, adding that there is "an intersection of cultures" here.

"That provides the perfect launchpad for start-ups to create new products and business models to unlock the potential of the growth economies of Asia."

Jolene Ang