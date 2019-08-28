Utico says it has signed Hyflux deal

United Arab Emirates-based utility provider Utico said it has "signed and released" a restructuring deal with water treatment firm Hyflux.

The deal, which Utico said is worth up to $535 million, will give it 88 per cent of the distressed firm. Utico added that with the support of Hyflux's board and management, "swift action" will be taken to bring projects up to speed and take on new projects.

But Hyflux yesterday declined to comment, saying that an announcement will be made with the Singapore Exchange. The Securities Investors Association Singapore said it has not seen any signed deal.

Some analysts are sceptical if the Utico deal, which is subject to creditors' approval, will go through.

This comes after a failed deal earlier this year with an Indonesian consortium formed by Salim Group and Medco Group.

