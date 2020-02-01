Ushering in CNY with 'lucky coins' and lion dance

DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta yesterday distributing "lucky gold coins" to clients at DBS SpringFest, a two-day celebration at Resorts World Sentosa to usher in the Year of the Rat. In the light of the Wuhan virus threat, the bank took precautions such as temperature screening. This year, to combat food waste, DBS reduced the amount of food catered by 20 per cent and will be sharing good quality unserved food with more than 100 foreign workers.

Separately, a lion dance performance featuring "mei hua zhuang", a traditional Chinese martial art, was staged at the OCBC Centre branch on Thursday. Lion dancers executed acrobatic stunts on wooden poles wedged into the ground in the shape of a plum blossom. The event was part of OCBC's annual lion dance showcase to mark Chinese New Year.