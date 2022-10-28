US tech titans battered by economic headwinds and TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO - US tech titans looking to the future are seeing growth take a beating in the face of foreign competition and a tough economy.

Apple and Amazon shares were casualties on Thursday, and their respective quarterly earnings reports disappointed investors hoping for rays of sunshine on a dark economic landscape.

Meanwhile, shares of Meta and Google-parent Alphabet tanked after disappointing financial results this week.

“This week will go down in the history books of earnings season as one of Big Tech’s worst and ultimately could be a ‘fork in the road moment’ for the stalwarts looking ahead,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Management teams will need to “quickly adjust to a much different background” or risk losing their lustre for investors who have bet on them for the past decade, he said.

Amazon predicted on Thursday that sales could grow as little as 2 per cent during the year-end holiday shopping season.

And while sales grew in the recently-ended quarter, bringing the company back to profit after two consecutive quarters of losses, they were still lower than a year ago as online shoppers sought bargain prices, the company reported.

“The realities of a much tougher market where demand is more muted and the costs of doing business remain elevated is taking its toll on the business,” said GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders.

Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues, but the tech giant’s iPhone sales missed estimates while it saw slowing growth in services revenues.

In the case of Facebook-parent Meta, the decline comes as chief Mark Zuckerberg rolls the dice on building up the metaverse long-term.

“Facebook shifted to Meta, so they took their eye off the ball,” tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said.

“In a way they shot themselves in the foot, and allowed TikTok to advance.”

Meta, already facing stagnating user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, said its profit had more than halved in the third quarter from a year earlier, and that it plans “significant changes” to bolster efficiency.