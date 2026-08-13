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Lam Research says nearly 90 per cent of the new positions will be in specialised engineering and technical roles to meet AI-driven demand for advanced chips.

SINGAPORE – US chip equipment maker Lam Research will hire about 200 new employees in Singapore for roles focused on advanced technologies used in making chips that can handle AI tasks.

The Fremont, California-based firm, which runs a services hub here for its chip-making customers, said nearly 90 per cent of the new positions will be in specialised engineering and technical roles to meet AI-driven demand for advanced chips, innovative packaging and sophisticated architectures.

The company said most of these new positions are intended for local hires.

“The demand for deep engineering talent has never been greater,” said Andrew Goh, Lam’s corporate vice-president and general manager for South-east Asia.

“By expanding our local footprint, we are investing in the people who will drive the next generation of chipmaking, while strengthening the specialised talent pipeline to sustain Singapore’s leadership in semiconductor innovation.”

The expanded workforce is expected to enhance Lam’s local technology expertise, as well as strengthen its close collaboration with customers and partners to address evolving semiconductor technology challenges across the region.

A significant portion of the company’s workforce here is in technical and engineering roles that work closely with customers in Singapore and across South-east Asia.

Beyond customer-facing functions, Lam also has specialised teams working on innovation initiatives and support functions, including data science, supply chain and logistics.

Lam’s chipmaking equipment and services form part of the value chain for advanced chips needed by giant AI-focused data centres being built worldwide. The proliferation of these data centres has led to more investments and competition for talent across the semiconductor industry.

Lam said the new roles will reach into some of the most challenging domains of modern chipmaking, including high bandwidth memory, 2.5- and three- dimensional integration, silicon photonics and co-packaged optics.

These technologies have become increasingly important as AI systems require faster data processing and more memory. They are also crucial for addressing power constraints.

Lam has been in Singapore for more than three decades, during which it has expanded its operations here and launched several initiatives to expose local students to potential career paths and help them gain practical insights into the semiconductor industry.

These initiatives are executed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and Singapore Institute of Technology.

Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, said: “As companies expand specialised engineering capabilities and deepen partnerships with our institutes of higher learning, they contribute not only to their own growth, but also to the long-term strength and resilience of Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem.”

Singapore is a key node in the global semiconductor supply chain, accounting for one in 10 chips and one-fifth of global semiconductor equipment produced annually.

The semiconductor industry contributes close to 6 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product and employs more than 35,000 people, according to the Economic Development Board.

Lam is one of several multinational semiconductor firms, including Micron, Applied Materials and UMC, that have heavily invested in expanding their footprint in Singapore in recent years, as AI-powered demand for chips boosts the country’s exports and economic growth.