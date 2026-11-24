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US seeks to recover more than US$1 billion from Binance hack

The Department of Justice filed a forfeiture complaint in federal court in Washington on Nov 23.

The US is seeking forfeiture of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in cryptocurrency that was stolen by hackers linked to North Korea from Binance Holdings, according to a court filing on Nov 23 .

US prosecutors and investigators identified virtual currency addresses where they allege some of the money was stashed following an attack that stole about US$6.3 billion, which was one of the largest hacks in history.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a forfeiture complaint in federal court in Washington on N ov 23.

“Today’s action underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in combating cryptocurrency-enabled crime,” Tysen Duva, head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, said in a statement. “By working closely with the digital asset industry, we can disrupt illicit financial activity, protect victims, and recover stolen assets before they move beyond the reach of law enforcement.”

Binance, which disclosed the hack and attributed it to North Korea, said the breach involved a “sophisticated, multi-stage campaign” in which malicious software was downloaded onto a laptop belonging to one of the company’s engineers who was contacted through a job hunting platform by someone posing as a project director.

“We are coordinating closely with the DOJ as well as all of our industry partners that have assisted in freezing assets impacted by the hack,” according to a statement provided by a Binance spokesperson. “We expect to continue to cooperate with DOJ throughout the asset forfeiture process with the goal of securing the return of those funds as expediently as possible.” BLOOMBERG