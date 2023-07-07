US renews audit inspection of China firms as tensions mount

HONG KONG - US audit officials have started a fresh round of inspections of New York-listed Chinese companies in recent weeks as tensions mount between the world’s two largest economies.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) sent a team to Hong Kong in June to review 2022 audit reports of some of the most high-profile Chinese stocks listed in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter.

About a dozen Chinese companies will be inspected this time, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global and NetEase, said the people.

That is a bigger batch than the inaugural round in the third quarter of 2022, they added.

The inspection, part of a landmark deal signed in 2022, comes as the world’s two superpowers escalate their tit-for-tat trade war on technology, from artificial intelligence to chip manufacturing.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China this week seeking to find areas of common economic ground and open communication channels.

Entities facing the most recent round of checks on their clients include the China units of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young and Deloitte & Touche.

Three to four listed clients of each firm were picked, said the people.

KPMG’s China arm was inspected in 2022, alongside PwC’s Hong Kong branch.

A spokesman for the PCAOB declined to comment.

In a May statement, board chair Erica Williams said the agency expects field work to continue in 2023, with a goal of reviewing companies that account for 99 per cent of the market value of US-listed firms that are audited by Hong Kong and China companies.

Unlike the first inspection in 2022, auditors are on high alert to provide as much detail as possible, after the PCAOB issued a scathing report on their findings of lapses, said the people.

The combined 38-page report on Beijing-headquartered KPMG Huazhen and the Hong Kong-based PwC served as a guidebook to highlight which areas PCAOB is concerned about, including insufficient information technology controls or whether there are enough procedures to test revenue or inventory.

However, Ms Williams noted in May that it’s “not unexpected to find such high rates of deficiencies in jurisdictions that are being inspected for the first time”.

Risks of being kicked off US exchanges have also eased for Chinese companies since 2022’s audit, while China has made efforts to encourage foreign listings.

Despite the escalating regulatory costs and geopolitical tensions, at least 16 companies from China debuted on US capital markets in 2023, raising a combined US$460 million (S$622 million). Yet only two – sensor technology provider Hesai Group and online educator Quantasing Group – were audited by the Big Four firms. The rest engaged smaller auditors. BLOOMBERG