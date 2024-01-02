US pushed Dutch maker of chip equipment to block some exports to China before deadline

AMSTERDAM – ASML Holding cancelled shipments of some of its machines to China at the request of United States President Joe Biden’s administration, weeks before export bans on the high-end chipmaking equipment came into effect, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Dutch manufacturer had licences to ship three top-of-the-line deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines to Chinese firms until January, when new Dutch restrictions take full effect.

However, US officials reached out to ASML to ask them to immediately halt pre-scheduled shipments of some of the machines to Chinese customers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Biden is cracking down on Beijing’s attempts to create its own advanced semiconductor industry, and the US and its allies are blocking access to imported technology.

China’s Huawei Technologies produced a smartphone to rival Apple’s iPhone in 2023 using top-of-the-line chips made with ASML’s immersion lithography machines, Bloomberg News has reported.

A spokesperson for ASML declined to comment.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the Dutch government about the matter in late 2023, the sources said, and Dutch officials asked the US to contact ASML directly about shipments of the equipment, called immersion DUV lithography machines.

Shipments of a limited number of machines were cancelled following the US request, the sources said, though it was not immediately clear how many of the devices, which can cost tens of millions of US dollars apiece, were involved.

Spokespeople for the White House National Security Council and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

US pressure on ASML started in 2019, when then President Donald Trump’s administration pushed the Dutch government to ban sales of ASML’s top-of-the-line extreme ultraviolet lithography machines to China.

ASML is the only company that makes this technology, which is used to create semiconductors that power everything from smartphones to sophisticated military gear.

Then, pushed by Biden’s administration, the Dutch government tightened export controls on China further in 2023, restricting the DUV machines, the second most advanced product line the company offers from Jan 1.

China has been rushing to stockpile them since.

Between July and November, China’s imports of lithography machines surged more than five times to US$3.7 billion (S$4.9 billion), according to Chinese customs data.

China accounted for nearly half of ASML’s sales in the third quarter – compared with 24 per cent in the previous quarter and 8 per cent in the three months ending in March – as companies there rushed to import its machines before export controls take effect.

ASML’s outgoing chief executive Peter Wennink told investors in October that the new curbs will affect as much as 15 per cent of the firm’s sales in China.

Mr Wennink has publicly opposed the measures and warned they might encourage China to develop competing technology.

“The more you put them under pressure, the more likely it is that they will double up their efforts,” he said last year in an interview with Bloomberg News. BLOOMBERG