Singapore and 13 other trading partners of the US have been accused of producing more goods than they would under normal, market-oriented conditions.

SINGAPORE – The United States has left the door open to a trade deal that could lower tariffs on Singapore goods, even as it proposed a new levy of up to 20% on the Republic and 13 other trading partners.

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer offered to consider lowering the proposed rate in a Nov 25 (Washington time) statement, which accused the 14 trading partners of producing more goods than they would under normal, market-oriented conditions.

“The Trade Representative further proposes to consider adjusting the tariff rate applied to each good to 10% to account for any commitments in the event that Singapore were to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States or conclude other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of Singapore,” the Office of the USTR said.

Without such a deal, the proposed tariff rate under Section 301 could reach up to 20% and take effect in early 2027.

However, the actual burden would be lower than 20%, as the rate will be net of previously announced Section 301 tariffs of 12.5% related to forced labour concerns. The proposal is also subject to a comment and hearing process through January, which could change the final outcome.

“The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies and practices includes to consider applying tariffs of up to 20%, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on all goods of Singapore, with exemptions for certain goods,” the USTR statement added.

In September, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said that Singapore will continue to engage the US on lowering tariffs and help businesses and workers adapt, but will consider any steps carefully in response to the negotiations.

As a major trading hub with around $2.5 trillion in goods and services trade each year, including $1.4 trillion in goods, any import prohibition would have significant implications for Singapore’s trade, Gan said on Sept 8.

While those comments by Gan were in the context of tariffs related to alleged trade of goods associated with forced labour, some of the policies targeted by the newly proposed tariff are also related to trade and some of Singapore’s core initiatives to promote manufacturing and job creation here.

Adjusting these policies and initiatives to the liking of the US will be as hard, if not more difficult.

The US concerns are listed and explained at length in a separate 168-page USTR report that follows an investigation the agency started in March.

According to the USTR’s investigation report on Singapore’s industrial policies, the specific acts, policies and practices related to structural excess capacity and production include: the Singapore Manufacturing 2030 plan and the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 (RIE2030) plan, and financial support to the manufacturing sector and firms in the electronics and semiconductors, health, and petrochemicals industries.

The report also cited the “e ncouragement of or failure to address foreign direct investments from non-market economies (NMEs), particularly China, which permits further development of structural excess capacity and production, and encouragement of or failure to address imports from NMEs, which enables Chinese firms to offload excess production”.

The Straits Times has approached the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) for comments.

The USTR investigation into structural excess industrial capacity that is flooding world markets with cheap exports was conducted against a total of 16 trading partners, including close allies Japan, the European Union (EU) and South Korea.

For the time being, the USTR did not propose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Norway.

Affected trading partners besides Singapore are China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the EU, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Some Singapore exports are also subject to US sectoral tariffs – with rates ranging from 25% to 50% – on steel, aluminium, copper and automotive parts.

In its engagements with Trump administration officials since 2025, Singapore has persistently denied that it enjoys a trade surplus with the US or that its exports to the world’s largest economy stem from any form of excess capacity.

In fact, the US has maintained a substantial trade surplus with Singapore for more than two decades. In 2025, that surplus exceeded US$33 billion (S$42 billion), according to METI.

Singapore, despite its small size, is the third-largest Asian investor in the US, behind Japan and South Korea. Bilateral trade and Singapore investments in the US support some 350,000 American jobs.

About 6,600 American companies are based in Singapore, while more than 250 Singapore companies operate across 45 US states, in sectors ranging from logistics and agribusiness to aerospace and shipbuilding.

However, the USTR report states that: “Although Singapore has run a sizeable bilateral goods trade deficit with the United States for nearly all of the past decade, this does not outweigh the negative effects of Singapore’s outsized manufacturing sector and comparatively low consumption.



“If Singapore did not have acts, policies and practices contributing to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing, then the United States would be able to export more goods to Singapore beyond those it currently exports.



“Moreover, Singapore’s trade surplus with key trading partners captures potential market share from US exporters in other markets,” the USTR report said.



The USTR said it will accept requests to appear at the hearings, along with a summary of testimony by Jan 5, 2027. Written comments are due by Jan 5, 2027. USTR will hold hearings about the proposed actions in these investigations on Jan 25, 2027.