US President Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for South-east Asian exporters

The US Democrats’ gains could force the White House to rethink tariffs as voter opposition grows, with more Americans linking import duties to higher prices.

JAKARTA – The US Democrats’ sweeping victory in both chambers of the United States Congress in last week’s midterm elections dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, raising the question in South-east Asia of whether Washington might soften its trade policy towards the region.

While the new balance of power could complicate Trump’s ability to advance his agenda over the next two years, analysts see little room for the US Congress to rein in his tariff push, with the implications for broader trade and foreign policy remaining unclear.