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US President Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for South-east Asian exporters

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The US Democrats’ gains could force the White House to rethink tariffs as voter opposition grows, with more Americans linking import duties to higher prices.

The US Democrats’ gains could force the White House to rethink tariffs as voter opposition grows, with more Americans linking import duties to higher prices.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Democrats’ midterm win weakens Trump, but analysts say Congress is unlikely to stop his tariff policy. He can still veto laws, and trade fights may continue.
  • Southeast Asian exporters may get only limited relief. Trump’s tariffs on many countries and Section 301 duties can still hurt trade, while any major change may wait until 2028.
  • The bigger risk may be foreign policy and regional costs. A wider Iran war could raise energy and freight prices in Southeast Asia, while Trump’s ASEAN and APEC trips will show his next move.

AI generated

JAKARTA – The US Democrats’ sweeping victory in both chambers of the United States Congress in last week’s midterm elections dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, raising the question in South-east Asia of whether Washington might soften its trade policy towards the region.

While the new balance of power could complicate Trump’s ability to advance his agenda over the next two years, analysts see little room for the US Congress to rein in his tariff push, with the implications for broader trade and foreign policy remaining unclear.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.