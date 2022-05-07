US posts robust job gains, while wage growth slows

NEW YORK • US employers hired at a robust pace last month, yet cooling wage gains and a jump in workers leaving the labour force offered mixed signs for a Federal Reserve that is aggressively raising interest rates to curb hot inflation.

The 428,000 gain in non-farm payrolls matched the advance in March and was broad-based across industries, a Labour Department report showed yesterday.

The unemployment rate held at 3.6 per cent and average hourly earnings rose, albeit at a more moderate pace from a month earlier.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 380,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5 per cent.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose, US stock futures fell and the dollar advanced. The solid payrolls advance suggests demand for labour remains strong.

Job openings and resignations are back at record highs, and businesses are scrambling to hire enough workers to keep up with resilient consumer demand.

The extreme competition for workers has driven up wages at a rapid pace in recent months, and the drop in participation suggests employers will have to do even more to lure workers back.

Even so, many workers have not seen their incomes keep up with inflation. Yesterday's report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent from March, falling short of economists' estimates after an upward revision to the prior month.

Earnings were up 5.5 per cent from a year earlier. It is hard to tell if this is the start of a sustained moderation in wage growth or a temporary break in the pace of rampant gains. The former would be good news for the Fed as it seeks to subdue the fastest inflation in four decades.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank hopes to temper demand for workers, with the aim to slow wage growth and inflation "without having to slow the economy and have a recession and have unemployment rise materially".

Policymakers this week raised interest rates by the most since 2000 in an effort to combat rising prices, and Mr Powell said hikes of such size are on the table for upcoming meetings as well.

"The data confirms the Fed's view that the labour market remains resilient and has strong positive momentum," chief US economist at High Frequency Economics Rubeela Farooqi said in a note.

"However, wage pressures are in focus and elevated gains are indicating ongoing competition for still-scarce labour, which is lifting labour costs."

The labour force participation rate - the share of the population that is working or looking for work - fell to 62.2 per cent, the lowest in three months, and the rate for workers aged 25 to 54 edged lower.

That makes the Fed's job more complicated in trying to bring labour demand in line with supply.

The number of people who went from employed to not in the labour force exceeded five million for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.