US political issues put dampener on trade

Traders stayed on the sidelines yesterday, ending the week on a sour note.

Concerns over a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump added to the uncertainty that affected sentiment this week. Analysts are watching closely to see if the impeachment inquiry might have ramifications for US-China trade talks.

A potential impeachment could exert more pressure on Mr Trump to strike a "mini-deal", suggested Bank of Singapore investment strategists Eli Lee and Conrad Tan. Over the longer term, however, the strategists believe that a mini-deal will not eliminate US-China uncertainties across trade, technology and geopolitics.

Yesterday, trading remained mostly tepid but last-ditch efforts in the final hour helped local stocks claw back some gains.

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed yesterday not much different than when it started - 0.01 per cent or 0.18 points lower at 3,125.63.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 218 to 148, with 875.15 million shares worth $842.07 million changing hands.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) ended the heaviest traded Reit on the back of a proposed $1.55 billion property buy.

The trust is looking to buy a business park in Pasir Panjang from Heliconia Realty, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, MCT's sponsor.

MCT closed at $2.34, down 0.85 per cent. The counter was also one of the most actively traded for the week, according to Singapore Exchange (SGX) market strategist Geoff Howie.

MCT units have gained 41.8 per cent in price this year through to yesterday's close, added Mr Howie, with dividends adding an extra 4.2 per cent in return.

Other stocks that dominated trading yesterday included Singtel, which fell 0.32 per cent to $3.12 on trade of close to 16 million shares.

Golden Agri-Resources continued to be one of the most traded stocks this week. The counter ended the day unchanged at $0.23, with over 16 million shares changing hands.

Drags on the bourse included real estate stocks Keppel Corp and City Developments.

Keppel lost 1.32 per cent to $5.98, despite news of Keppel Land China buying a 14,518 sq m commercial property in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai for 493 million yuan (S$95.5 million).

Meanwhile, City Developments closed at $9.72, down 0.31 per cent.