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US media group Comcast planning significant jobs cuts as part of reorganisation

The company has been losing cable TV subscribers for some time as customers cut the cord in favour of streaming options.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Comcast is planning a significant number of job cuts as part of an overall restructuring of its cable TV, broadband and wireless businesses, according to sources familiar with the company’s thinking.

The reorganisation is designed to put Comcast in a stronger position to operate as an independent company after it spins off the NBCUniversal businesses in 2027, said the sources, who asked to not be identified because the plans have not been made public.

The cuts, which could start to be announced in a matter of weeks, are aimed at creating a more nimble workforce and freeing up cash to invest in more growth opportunities, among other long-term goals.

The Philadelphia-based media and telecommunications conglomerate has been losing cable TV subscribers for some time as customers cut the cord in favour of streaming options.

More recently, Comcast has also been shedding internet customers with rivals such as AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications pushing attractively priced fibre optic or fixed wireless connections.

Comcast has been promoting broadband by offering five-year price guarantees and a free wireless line for one year.

The company is due to report earnings on Oct 22.

Comcast has adjusted its portfolio to boost its stock price, which was down about 21% in 2026.

Cable TV networks like CNBC and MS Now were spun off as Versant Media Group in January.

Co-chief executive officer Brian Roberts has made changes to senior management to address the subscribers losses.

He promoted Steve Croney to chief executive officer of the broadband and wireless business, and hired Jon Gieselman, a former Apple and DirecTV executive, as chief growth officer.

Michael Angelakis, a former chief financial officer, is returning to lead Comcast after the NBC separation.

The company had 179,000 full- and part-time employees as of Dec 31. BLOOMBERG