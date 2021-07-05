Market Watch

US jobs gain signals return to normalcy, but variant fears linger

Surging market offers hope, but Covid-19 resurgence and curbs pose concerns

United States President Joe Biden preparing to speak about the country's jobs report for last month in Washington last Friday. All three major Wall Street indexes ended the week higher, bolstered by the higher-than-expected 850,000 non-farm payroll i
United States President Joe Biden preparing to speak about the country's jobs report for last month in Washington last Friday. All three major Wall Street indexes ended the week higher, bolstered by the higher-than-expected 850,000 non-farm payroll increase last month. But although the latest jobs data offers a silver lining to markets, experts point to concerns over the Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly in several countries.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
After gyrating between fears over the increasing worldwide Covid-19 outbreaks and euphoria over signs of a sequential economic recovery, the market surged towards the end of last week, buoyed by a strong US jobs report.

All three major Wall Street indexes ended the week higher, bolstered by the higher-than-expected 850,000 non-farm payroll increase last month - significantly more than the 559,000 chalked up in May.

