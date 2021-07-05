For Subscribers
US jobs gain signals return to normalcy, but variant fears linger
Surging market offers hope, but Covid-19 resurgence and curbs pose concerns
After gyrating between fears over the increasing worldwide Covid-19 outbreaks and euphoria over signs of a sequential economic recovery, the market surged towards the end of last week, buoyed by a strong US jobs report.
All three major Wall Street indexes ended the week higher, bolstered by the higher-than-expected 850,000 non-farm payroll increase last month - significantly more than the 559,000 chalked up in May.
