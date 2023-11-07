US Fed’s Minneapolis chief says too soon to declare victory on inflation

HOUSTON – US Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari said it is too soon to declare victory over inflation, despite positive signs that price pressures are easing.

“Before we declare that ‘we’re absolutely done, we’ve solved the problem’, let’s get more data and see how the economy evolves,” Mr Kashkari said on Monday in an interview on Fox News.

Mr Kashkari said that while there have been three months of promising data on inflation, it is not enough.

“We need to let the data keep coming to us to see if we really have got the inflation genie back in the bottle, so to speak,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Kashkari said the risk of over-tightening monetary policy is preferable to doing too little, and that he is concerned that inflation could tick up again.

“Under-tightening will not get us back to 2 per cent in a reasonable time,” Mr Kashkari said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Policymakers left interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent – a 22-year high – at their meeting last week and chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank may be done raising interest rates.

An increase in Treasury yields over the past few months was seen by some Fed officials as helping further restrain the economy.

Mr Kashkari on Friday repeated that it is too soon to definitively make a call on whether or not more interest rate increases are needed.

Data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday showed broad labour market cooling in October, with hiring dropping to 150,000, from 297,000 in September. BLOOMBERG