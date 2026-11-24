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US Fed has ‘work to do’ to lower inflation, Williams says

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said inflation is “too high” and that it must be lowered back to the Fed’s target “in a timely manner and on a sustained basis”.

NEW YORK - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Nov 23 that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank toward tighter monetary policy.

“We must take actions over time that will ensure that we get inflation back to our 2% goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis,” Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to an event at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York City.

“There is still work to do to get that done.”

Williams said inflation is “too high” and that it must be lowered back to the Fed’s target “in a timely manner and on a sustained basis”.

He noted that he will continue to assess incoming data to decide what action the central bank should take at its Dec 8-9 policy meeting.

Financial markets broadly expect the Fed to raise its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point in December from the current 3.75%-4.00% range, with more increases to come in 2027.

The Fed last raised rates in September as part of an effort to curb inflation, which has been above the 2% target for more than five years.

Central bank officials worry that, if this situation persists, the public could lose confidence that inflation will return to that level.

Williams was speaking the same day as a sharp stock market rally, triggered by chipmaker Nvidia’s announcement that it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, after US President Donald Trump urged it to do so.

Investors’ reaction highlighted the importance of AI companies in driving the markets.

Some observers had wondered in recent days whether sharp stock losses might deter the Fed from raising rates.

In his remarks, Williams said that he expects inflation to end the year at 3.5% and to moderate to just above 2% in 2027 before easing to the target in 2028.

He also noted that risks to inflation continue to be skewed to the upside.

Williams noted that among the key drivers of high price pressures, energy prices remain elevated and the outlook on that front is uncertain.

He added that “although the effects of tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and the AI surge are showing up in prices of certain categories of goods, there is little evidence of these spilling over significantly into broader and more persistent inflation”.

Williams also said the economy is showing strength and resilience and should grow by 2.75% in both 2026 and 2027.

He added that the job market has been showing stability, and the current 4.1% unemployment rate should fall to around 4% in 2027. REUTERS