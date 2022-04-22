US' Equinix expands fifth S'pore data centre with $117m boost

US data centre operator Equinix said yesterday that it has completed a US$86 million (S$117 million) expansion of its fifth data centre in Singapore as demand for digital infrastructure here continues rising.

The amount is on top of Equinix's US$144 million initial investment in the data centre, dubbed SG5, in Tanjong Kling, Jurong West, which opened in August last year.

The expansion is more than double the facility's space for servers, with more than 2,950 cabinets to meet the requirements of current and new customers. It is also more than double the initial server floor space, with over 83,000 sq ft.

When SG5 is fully decked out, it is expected to be able to offer 5,000 cabinets and a server floor space of close to 129,000 sq ft.

Since 2018, Equinix has invested more than US$430 million to expand its business in Singapore.

The number of customers Equinix has here has grown 15 per cent, from more than 740 last year to more than 850 now.

With high demand from customers, the company has had to be "very strategic in the customers we bring in" as they must complement the company's ecosystem, said Ms Leong Yee May, managing director of Equinix South Asia.

This means having customers that can facilitate more data exchange with other businesses in the same data centre. A benefit of having such connections in close proximity is a reduction in the lag for firms to deliver digital services.

Besides rising demand, work on SG5's expansion started earlier because of concerns that Covid-19 could hold it back, said Ms Leong.

The expansion work began in the same month as the data centre's official launch in August last year, and it was completed around the late March and early April period.

There are more than 70 operational data centres in Singapore as at last year. Covid-19 has been driving digitalisation and, thus, demand for data centres globally.

But supply has been crippled here due to a moratorium on new data centres in place since 2019, said real estate consultancy Cushman and Wakefield in January.

The moratorium is expected to be lifted soon, as the Government is expected to launch a call for new data centre applications by the second quarter of this year.

The new centres will be subjected to higher standards of power efficiency.