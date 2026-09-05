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US eggs return to Singapore: Will customers shell out up to $14.80 for a dozen?

Contented Hen eggs from the US are now available at more than 50 FairPrice outlets.

SINGAPORE – You can now find US eggs at more than 50 FairPrice outlets, with Singapore importers looking to make them available at more supermarkets across the country.

The eggs from Contented Hen, a brand specialising in pasture-raised and free-range eggs from farms in the US Midwest, are available at 43 FairPrice Finest supermarkets and eight FairPrice hypermarkets.

A pack of 12 free-range white or brown eggs is priced at $12.80, while a pack of 12 organic free-range eggs costs $14.80.

Leroy Seow, managing director for products at FairPrice Group, said the supermarket chain currently stocks eggs from 10 markets, including the US, to offer customers variety. The other markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brunei, Denmark and Ireland.

“Eggs are an essential source of protein. The introduction of US eggs further enhances our food supply resilience,” Seow told The Straits Times ahead of a launch event for the eggs on Sept 5.

“Ultimately, expanding our sourcing network ensures daily essentials remain available, accessible and within reach for all in Singapore,” he added.

The move comes after US egg producers resumed sales to Singapore in July after more than 20 years.

The US stopped selling eggs to the Republic in the early 2000s after requirements for imported eggs were tightened.

This was the case until earlier in 2026, when US agricultural officials and the Singapore Food Agency agreed on matters including export certification standards and a method to trace eggs if a disease outbreak occurs.

Yukako Matsuka, director at Singapore-based consulting firm YCP, which has clients in the grocery retail sector, said the US eggs are competitively priced against other free-range options.

She said that Contented Hen’s organic free-range eggs, which cost around $1.23 an egg, are cheaper than organic listings from Australia and New Zealand.

Matsuka added: “At this price point, US eggs are better viewed as an additional premium choice rather than a mass-market substitute for regular eggs.

“Demand is therefore likely to develop gradually among consumers who place greater value on animal welfare, organic certification and traceability.”

Mainstream eggs produced in Singapore and Malaysia cost around $2.85 to $4.55 for a pack of 10 at FairPrice, according to YCP.

Homemaker Ashley Lee, 44, checks supermarket shelves every few days for organic and free-range eggs to feed her household of five.

On Sept 5, she was spotted swopping a box of organic Australian eggs, priced at $19.80 for a dozen, for the US variety.

“It’s a lot cheaper,” Lee told ST. “I pay a lot of attention to where my food comes from and what the chickens are fed.”

Homemaker Ashley Lee swopped a box of organic Australian eggs, priced at $19.80 for a dozen, for the US variety. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Software engineer Cindy Ong, 30, found the US eggs she sampled to be fluffy, but said she would buy them only if there was a promotion.

“It’s a bit expensive,” said Ong, who usually consumes eggs from Singapore farms.

“Organic doesn’t matter a lot to me. It’s more about the taste and the health benefits.”

The Contented Hen eggs are being imported into Singapore by N&N Agriculture, which will supply FairPrice outlets under a long-term agreement, said the importer’s chief executive Ma Chin Chew.

He said he has received good feedback on the eggs, which have been stocked in some FairPrice outlets since late August.

Another Singapore importer, Kai Young Huat, is in discussions to supply eggs from another US farm to FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarket chain.

Efforts to bring more US eggs to Singapore are ongoing.

Earlier in September, representatives from eight US egg producers travelled here to meet stakeholders including importers, retailers and food manufacturers.

Sean Delano, executive director of business development at Mid-States Specialty Eggs, said the company is equipped to supply more eggs thanks to a facility expansion in the US.

Its eggs currently take 20 to 24 days to arrive in Singapore by sea.

Delano said: “It takes a little longer to get here, but they are refrigerated, so the quality stays.

“We can still provide a fresh egg because it’s under that refrigeration while it travels.”

Singapore’s egg supply exceeded 2.2 billion in 2025, with Malaysia the largest source of imports, according to official statistics.

Local farms can currently meet less than 35 per cent of egg demand.