US could sell oil from emergency reserve this week: Sources

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration plans to sell oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month’s congressional elections, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

United States President Joe Biden’s announcement is expected this week as part of the response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, one of the sources said.

The sale would market the remaining 14 million barrels from Mr Biden’s previously announced, and largest ever, release from the reserve of 180 million barrels that started in May.

The administration has also spoken with oil companies about selling an additional 26 million barrels from a congressionally mandated sale in fiscal year 2023, which began Oct 1, a fourth source said.

The Department of Energy will also release further details on eventually buying the oil back, reflecting the White House’s desire to combat rising pump prices while supporting domestic drillers.

Rising retail petrol prices have helped boost inflation to the highest in decades, posing a risk to Mr Biden and his fellow Democrats ahead of the Nov 8 mid-term elections, in which they are seeking to keep control of Congress.

Mr Biden said last week that petrol prices are too high and that he would have more to say about lowering costs this week. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk also said last week the administration can tap the SPR in coming weeks and months as necessary to stabilise oil.

The administration has spoken with energy companies about buying back oil through 2025 to replenish the SPR, the sources said, after Mr Biden in March announced the biggest sale ever, 180 million barrels, from May to October.

The Energy Department (DOE) still has about 14 million barrels of SPR oil left to sell from the historic release, because selling was slowed in July and August by holidays and hot weather.

Additionally, the administration is mandated by a law passed in Congress years ago to sell another 26 million barrels of SPR oil in fiscal year 2023, which started on Oct 1, a sale likely to come soon, one of the sources said.

“The administration has a small window ahead of mid-terms to try to lower fuel prices, or at least demonstrate that they are trying,” said a source familiar with the White House deliberations. “The White House did not like US$4 a gallon gas and it has signalled that it will take action to prevent that again.”

Average US petrol prices hit about US$3.89 a gallon on Monday, up about 20 US cents from a month ago and 56 cents higher than last year at this time, according to the AAA motor group. Petrol prices hit a record average above US$5 in June.