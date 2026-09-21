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US coffee chain Starbucks plans global tech centre in India

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FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Starbucks in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Starbucks signed a pact to set up the centre in Chennai, which will create about 800 technology jobs.

PHOTO: REUTERS

CHENNAI – US coffee chain Starbucks has signed a pact to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in the southern Indian city of Chennai, creating roughly 800 technology jobs, the Tamil Nadu state government said on Sept 21.

Starbucks, which has roughly 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes days after US pharmacy chain Walgreens signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC in the state’s capital, already home to tech centres of global corporates including Citi, Barclays and American Express.

GCCs have moved beyond low-cost back-office support, ​with global business groups using these centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions such as ⁠finance and software development, as well as research and development. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.